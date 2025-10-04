Tour de France Femmes winner Ferrand-Prévot has ankle surgery

Tour de France Femmes champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has said she has undergone successful surgery on her left ankle which will sideline her for a few weeks.



"I am relieved to have it behind me and that I can start with my recovery," the French rider said late Friday on Instagram. "Now it is time for a break after an intense season."



Ferrand-Prévot said the ankle had created her problems ever since a fall at the Strade Bianche race in Italy in March, and that she could return to sports in around three weeks.



Ferrand-Prévot won the women's Tour this summer despite the problems. She was 16th in last weekend's road race at the world championships in Rwanda before withdrawing from this week's European championships in her home country.



