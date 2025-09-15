Russia claims it took control of settlement in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of a settlement in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region amid ongoing clashes in the region.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Olhivske, about 21 kilometers (13 miles) east of the town of Huliaipole, a key front in clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops in the southeastern region.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed in an earlier statement that its troops repelled a Russian assault near the village of Poltavka, about four kilometers (2.5 miles) southwest of Olhivske.

Ukrainian authorities, however, did not immediately comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.





