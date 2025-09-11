Heavy floods in Bali and Flores leave 18 dead

World-famous tourist destinations in Indonesia have been hit by severe flooding following unusually heavy rainfall, with the islands of Bali and Flores among the worst affected.



Streets, underpasses and homes have been submerged, cars swept away and many residents forced to evacuate.



Authorities said on Thursday that 18 people have died across both islands, with six others still missing.



Bali's capital, Denpasar, was particularly hard hit, while streets in popular tourist areas such as Canggu and Ubud have been transformed into rivers, local newspaper Bali Sun reported.



In Bali alone, at least 14 people have died. More than 560 residents were forced to leave their homes and were temporarily housed in community centres and schools.



Traffic chaos affected key routes, including access roads to I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. Local media described the damage as extensive, and tourists in affected areas were urged to avoid unnecessary risks.



Further storms are forecast in the coming days.



Indonesia's meteorological agency (BMKG) attributed the torrential rains to equatorial Rossby waves, large planetary waves that can trigger prolonged extreme weather. Meteorologists said the phenomenon caused dense rain clouds to form, producing the heavy rainfall.



Flores was also hit hard. In Nagekeo district, flash floods killed four people, including a 6-month-old baby, and four others remain missing.



Indonesia is prone to flooding and landslides during the rainy season, which typically peaks between November and March.



Experts say poorly maintained drainage systems and rapid urban development in Bali, one of the world's most visited islands, have increased the risks when heavy rain falls outside the normal monsoon months.



