Lions maul zookeeper to death in Thailand

Lions mauled a zookeeper to death on Wednesday at a safari attraction in the Thai capital Bangkok, while tourists witnessed the tragic event.

The attack, which lasted around 15 minutes, saw visitors trying to intervene by honking their car horns and shouting to distract the lions, the Khaosod news outlet reported.

Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a former professor and surgeon, said that the incident took place at about 11 am (0400GMT) on Wednesday.

The zookeeper had just left his vehicle when a lion, about 10 meters (nearly 3.2 feet) away, approached from behind, seized him, and dragged him to the ground before biting him. Within moments, three or four more lions joined in the attack, causing fatal injuries.

The zoo, which attracts both local and international visitors, confirmed that staff responded quickly and rushed the zookeeper to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts, the zookeeper died from his injuries.

The 58-year-old victim was identified as Jian. The authorities are investigating the incident.





