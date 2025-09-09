28% of adults are constantly online

The Pew Research Center asked 26,504 adults in 24 countries between January 8 and April 26 how often they use the internet.

28% of respondents said they are online almost all the time.

40% said they use the internet several times a day, while 9% reported never using it.

VARIES BY COUNTRY

The study showed major differences between countries in internet use.

Japan had the highest rate, with 56% of adults saying they are constantly online.

Nigeria had the lowest rate, with only 13% reporting being online all the time.

Nearly half of adults in South Korea, and about 25% in Argentina, Israel, Spain, Türkiye, and the U.S. said they are constantly online.

Meanwhile, India recorded the lowest internet usage overall, with 36% of adults saying they never go online.

About one in four adults in South Africa and Nigeria, and about one in three in Kenya, said they never use the internet.