'Blood Moon' eclipse captivates Arab world

A rare "blood moon" lunar eclipse was visible Sunday across several Arab countries, drawing large crowds and inspiring special prayers.

Saudi Arabia's state broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported that the kingdom witnessed its longest lunar eclipse since 2018.

Worshippers performed the Khusuf prayer, traditionally held during eclipses, at both Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

In Egypt, the Helwan Observatory livestreamed the event, while mosques across Cairo hosted prayers. The phenomenon also drew wide public attention in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman.

In Jordan's capital Amman, thousands of residents gathered outdoors to watch the spectacle.

A "blood moon" is the common name for a total lunar eclipse. During this event, the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the moon, blocking direct sunlight and casting the moon into Earth's shadow.

Earth's atmosphere scatters the shorter, blue wavelengths of sunlight, allowing longer, redder wavelengths to pass through and illuminate the lunar surface, giving it a reddish or ruddy appearance.





