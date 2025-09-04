Caretta caretta hatchlings eleased on Antalya’s Kundu Beach

Caretta caretta turtle nests on Antalya's Kundu beach were opened in a ceremony attended by tourism professionals, and the baby turtles were released into the sea.

Fatih Polat, Biologist and Project Manager of the Ecological Research Association (EKAD) for the Kızılot region, said they are working in the Belek, Kızılot, and Lara areas.

Polat noted that about 450 nests were identified this year in Lara. "Today, we opened two nests ready to hatch. We helped 48 baby turtles trapped inside reach the sea. We found about 180 eggs in the two nests, of which 120 hatched. So far this season, we have helped around 25,000 baby turtles reach the sea in the Lara region," he said.

The nesting areas are protected by cages. Polat also emphasized collaboration with hotels to manage light pollution and facility arrangements during the hatching period.

He highlighted a major problem this season: people mistakenly thinking the hatching is complete and digging into nests without noticing eggs still developing underneath. He stressed that nests should not be disturbed in such cases.

Ömer Keskin, Deputy Coordinator of Turkey Environmental Education Foundation (TÜRÇEV) in Antalya, said the event was part of environmental education efforts. He mentioned inspections conducted on beaches according to Blue Flag Program criteria and ongoing environmental training and support for projects.

Keskin emphasized that these efforts help caretta carettas safely reach the sea.

Betül Çeray, General Manager of Lara Tourism Investors Association (LATUYAB), stated that local hotels coordinate closely to protect the turtles, securing nests with cages and running regular environmental awareness programs for staff and guests.

Hotel official Gül Bulut said they have collaborated with EKAD for three years, find it exciting to witness the turtles reaching the sea, and that staff receive ongoing training to contribute to nest protection.