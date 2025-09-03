3 dead in stabbing incident in South Korea’s capital: Report

 Contact Us
At least three people were killed in a stabbing at a restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, with a suspect in his 40s having been taken into custody.

Published September 03,2025
At least three people were killed on Wednesday in a stabbing incident in South Korea's capital Seoul, according to local media.

A man in his 40s attacked two men and a woman with sharp weapon at a restaurant in Seoul's southwestern ward of Gwanak, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing police and rescue officials.

The victims were moved to the hospital but did not survive.

The suspected attacker also attempted to commit suicide but he was rescued.

Police believe the attack may be linked to a possible business dispute, and said the incident is still under investigation.