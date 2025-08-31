CLIMBER FALLS TO HIS DEATH IN GERMANYS RUHPOLDING

A 58-year-old climber has fallen to his death in south-eastern Germany, Bavaria Police said late on Saturday.



Police said they received a call on Saturday afternoon from the man's partner, who found him motionless at the bottom of Ruhpolding's Klettergarten climbing area.



Rescue workers from the mountain rescue service and the police were only able to confirm the man's death.



The woman had been worried after her partner had not returned as agreed. According to previous findings, the experienced mountaineer was climbing solo and probably fell while abseiling.



