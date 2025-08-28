WWII warship wrecks discovered in Solomon Islands

An international exploration team has captured images of 13 warship wrecks from World War II in the Iron Bottom Sound region of the Solomon Islands.

Led by Ocean Exploration Trust, a 22-day research mission aboard the E/V Nautilus documented four previously unrecorded ships for the first time.

Among these were the bow section of the USS New Orleans heavy cruiser and the Japanese destroyer Teruzuki. Also recorded in high resolution were USS Vincennes, USS Astoria, USS Quincy, USS Northampton, USS Laffey, USS DeHaven, USS Preston, USS Walke, Australia's HMAS Canberra, the Japanese destroyer Yudachi, and a landing craft.

MARINE RESEARCH WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY

During the expedition, unmanned surface vehicle DriX and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) were used. The DriX system mapped over 1,000 square kilometers of seabed, creating the most detailed sea maps of the area and identifying numerous potential wreck sites.

Iron Bottom Sound was the site of five major naval battles between August and December 1942. More than 111 ships and 1,450 aircraft were lost, with over 20,000 lives claimed.

A significant portion of the wrecks remains undiscovered.

REMEMBERING COURAGE AND SACRIFICE

Samuel J. Cox, Director of the U.S. Navy's Naval History and Heritage Command, described the research as "an opportunity to remember the courage and sacrifice of sailors from both sides."

Cox emphasized that these discoveries will enrich historical knowledge and ensure the lost are never forgotten.