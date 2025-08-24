AIRBNB CO-FOUNDER APPOINTED TRUMPS DESIGN CHIEF

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia has been appointed by US President Donald Trump as the first US Chief Design Officer, the 44-year-old posted on X late on Saturday.



He said his role was to update the government's services to make them "as satisfying to use as the Apple Store: beautifully designed, great user experience, run on modern software."



Gebbia said he would do his best to make the United States "the most beautiful, and useable, country in the digital world."



He invited anyone interested in working with him at the new National Design Studio to submit a link to their previous work.

