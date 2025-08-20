 Contact Us
News Life The mystery of Britain's most annoying man

The mystery of Britain's most annoying man

A man in England who repeatedly stopped in the middle of a highway, disrupting traffic 12 times over 10 years, has been sentenced to prison.

Agencies and A News LIFE
Published August 20,2025
Subscribe
THE MYSTERY OF BRITAINS MOST ANNOYING MAN

In Swansea, Wales, a man named David Hampson, who has caused problems for years by obstructing traffic, has been sentenced to prison by a court.

Hampson was convicted of blocking roads 12 times in the last 10 years. He specifically targeted the busy street between the police station and the magistrates' court, blocking the passage of vehicles and causing difficulties for authorities. Hampson refused to speak with police, doctors, and lawyers, and chose to remain silent when he was arrested.

His former neighbor, John Davies, said that Hampson can, in fact, speak, but is a "joker" who doesn't like authority, stating, "He likes to annoy people and drives them even more crazy by staying silent." The court reported that Hampson was last detained on June 19 for blocking the street in front of the police station and preventing vehicles from moving.