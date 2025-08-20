THE MYSTERY OF BRITAINS MOST ANNOYING MAN

In Swansea, Wales, a man named David Hampson, who has caused problems for years by obstructing traffic, has been sentenced to prison by a court.

Hampson was convicted of blocking roads 12 times in the last 10 years. He specifically targeted the busy street between the police station and the magistrates' court, blocking the passage of vehicles and causing difficulties for authorities. Hampson refused to speak with police, doctors, and lawyers, and chose to remain silent when he was arrested.

His former neighbor, John Davies, said that Hampson can, in fact, speak, but is a "joker" who doesn't like authority, stating, "He likes to annoy people and drives them even more crazy by staying silent." The court reported that Hampson was last detained on June 19 for blocking the street in front of the police station and preventing vehicles from moving.