Dermatologist warns against online creams after severe reactions

Head of Dermatology at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) Faculty of Medicine, Prof. Dr. Hatice Uce Özkol, has warned the public to be cautious when purchasing sunscreens and cosmetic products from online platforms.

She revealed that in just two weeks, five individuals in Van who used creams bought online or from herbal shops were treated at YYÜ Dursun Odabaş Medical Center for redness and burning on their faces and bodies.

"SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES OBSERVED"

Prof. Özkol explained that social media's emphasis on beauty can mislead people:

"People buy creams used by others thinking, 'Will my skin look like that too?' But everyone's skin reacts differently. Always consult a dermatologist before using such products."

She highlighted the dangers of creams sold online at very cheap prices with promises like "cures everything," often without any listed ingredients or scientific backing:

"We encountered five serious cases in two weeks. One patient bought the cream for 250 TL. In some cases, small skin blemishes turned into much larger problems. A patient we monitored in intensive care had spots on the face that spread to their arms and hands. We don't know if they'll go away. Please don't buy creams marketed online or in herbal shops as 'blemish removers' or 'skin whiteners.'"

"BUY CREAMS AND MEDICINES ONLY FROM PHARMACIES"

Skin treatment requires personalized care, Özkol added:

"People often say, 'My friend or neighbor used it and it worked,' but what works for one skin type can be harmful to another. Always choose pharmacy-approved products. Using unknown cosmetic items can lead to severe complications."

She recalled one patient who ended up in intensive care after using an internet-bought cream:

"He couldn't breathe or speak. Another patient used the cream for 2–3 days, saw no reaction initially, but then developed a serious allergic condition."

"SOME CREAMS CONTAIN ONLY VASELINE"

As summer increases demand for sunscreens, Özkol warned of fake or counterfeit products entering the market:

"Some creams advertised as sunblock contain only Vaseline. We've seen patients turn completely dark-skinned after using such products. People must check for counterfeit risks, ingredient lists, and expiry dates when buying any creams."