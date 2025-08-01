Mysterious space object 3I/ATLAS may be Alien, says Harvard scientist

Space scientists are closely monitoring a newly discovered mysterious celestial object. While NASA has identified it as a comet, Professor Avi Loeb from Harvard University disagrees. According to Loeb, the object named "3I/ATLAS" could be the product of extraterrestrial intelligence.

Speaking to WBZ-TV, Loeb said, "It could be a rock or a comet… but until we have the data, we must consider all possibilities."

UNUSUAL TRAJECTORY, SUSPICIOUS MOVEMENTS

Loeb and his team point out that the object's trajectory is not typical for a comet. 3I/ATLAS is moving toward the Sun on an unusual path, passing close to Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.

"This object seems to be intelligently guided," said Loeb, emphasizing that if it really is an alien craft, the world must be prepared for this possibility.

"A BLIND DATE FROM SPACE"

Loeb described the encounter as "a blind date with a visitor from another star," warning that the risk must be carefully assessed.

He proposed a system similar to the Richter scale for measuring such risks:

"Zero would represent a natural object like a comet. Ten would be a fully technological craft maneuvering with an engine. In such a case, policymakers should decide how to respond."

CLOSEST APPROACH TO THE SUN IN OCTOBER

According to Loeb, 3I/ATLAS will reach its closest point to the Sun on October 29, 2025. NASA states the object poses no threat to Earth and will remain at a considerable distance.

"MANY HOMES LIKE OURS IN THE COSMIC NEIGHBORHOOD"

Loeb reminded that countless planetary systems similar to Earth exist in the universe, adding:

"We see many homes in the cosmic neighborhood that resemble ours. To assume none of them are inhabited strikes me as quite arrogant."