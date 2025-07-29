The key to Schizophrenia treatment might be this furry animal

Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that severely affects how individuals perceive reality, impacting millions of people worldwide.

However, a new method developed by French scientists could be a breakthrough in treatment: a molecule created from llama-derived antibodies has the potential to influence the brain's chemical balance.

NANOBODIES CROSS THE BRAIN BARRIER

The researchers targeted a neurotransmitter responsible for regulating neural transmission in the brain using "nanobodies" — small fragments of specialized immune proteins.

This tiny molecule successfully crossed the blood-brain barrier and reached brain cells directly. In mice injected with the molecule, researchers observed improvements in cognitive impairments.

LONG-LASTING EFFECTS WITH A SINGLE INJECTION

Experiments showed that just one injection led to improved cognitive functions, with the effect lasting for up to a week. Jean-Philippe Pin, one of the study's co-authors, said, "We don't know yet for humans, but in mice, it's enough to treat most of schizophrenia's impairments."

The scientists are now preparing for clinical trials to determine whether the findings will translate to humans. Pin noted that current medications relieve symptoms but are not effective enough for cognitive deficits — a gap nanobodies could potentially fill.

LLAMAS HAVE STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEMS

Llama-derived antibodies have previously proven effective against COVID and similar viruses. Llamas, alpacas, and camels are often used in scientific research due to their unique immune systems. The researchers emphasized that no animals were harmed during this study.