Polio vaccinations resume in Gaza amid ongoing attacks

The second round of polio vaccinations began this morning in the Gaza Strip amid Israeli attacks. The WHO provided vaccination site maps, while UNRWA urged respect for humanitarian ceasefires. This follows Gaza's first polio case reported on August 16 and a campaign targeting over 600,000 children, which achieved 90% coverage in the first round.

Agencies and A News / World Published 15.10.2024 15:18





