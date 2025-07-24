Skeleton of a medieval knight found beneath ice cream shop

Archaeologists, who have been conducting excavations since 2023 in the historic Śródmieście district of the city, first uncovered a tombstone featuring a relief of an armored knight. When the stone was lifted earlier this month, it revealed a male skeleton believed to date back to the 13th or 14th century.

CARVED FROM A NOBLE MEDIEVAL STONE

According to a statement from ArkeoScan, a Poland-based archaeology firm, the discovery is considered "of extraordinary significance" and "one of the most remarkable archaeological finds in Poland in recent years."

The tombstone is made of Gotland limestone, a material highly valued during the Middle Ages. The stone depicts a knight clad in chainmail, holding a shield and raising a sword.

Despite some damage over time, the details on the roughly 150-centimeter-long tombstone remain clearly visible.