EU gives green light for possible culling of wolves

In a significant policy shift, European Union member states have formally approved changes that will ease wolf culling efforts, particularly to safeguard livestock. The wolf's conservation status will be downgraded from "strictly protected" to "protected."

Published June 05,2025

European farmers have reported a growing number of wolf attacks on livestock such as sheep and cattle.



"The new status will give more flexibility to member states to manage the populations of wolves," a statement from the European Council said on Thursday.



"Member states must, however, continue to ensure the wolf's favourable conservation status and may continue to list the wolf as a strictly protected species in national legislation, and to have stricter measures in place for its protection."



Animal welfare groups have criticized the change in the wolf's conservation status, arguing that there is no scientific basis for the move.



They claim that livestock such as sheep could be better protected without increasing culling.



The issue is particularly prevalent in Germany. The country's Environment Ministry said the wolf will remain a protected species and will not be subject to unrestricted culling.



"Problematic wolves can, however, be culled more easily," a ministry statement read.



Germany's Federal Documentation and Advisory Centre on Wolves (DBBW) recorded a sharp rise in livestock killed or injured by wolves over the past decade, with 5,727 animals confirmed harmed in 2023, the majority of them sheep.



In 2023-24, Germany had a total of 209 confirmed wolf packs with approximately 1,600 animals, according to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation.









