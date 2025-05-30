Haribo recalls Dutch candy over drug contamination

Germany-based confectionery giant Haribo has recalled all its stock in the Netherlands as a precaution after traces of drugs were found in some of its products sold in the country.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) reported that multiple members of a family felt unwell after consuming 1-kilogram packs of Haribo Happy Cola F!ZZ candies. Symptoms included dizziness.

Investigations confirmed that samples taken from the candies contained cannabis. A spokesperson from the NVWA stated that drug traces were found in three different packages so far. However, Haribo decided to recall all its products in the Netherlands.

The affected packages are marked with an expiration date of January 2026. It is still unclear how many people have been affected.

According to Dutch media, police are investigating how the cannabis ended up in the products. The NVWA warned, "Products that may cause health complaints such as dizziness when consumed are in circulation," and urged, "Do not consume these candies."

It has not yet been determined whether the products are genuine Haribo items or counterfeit.

In a statement to the BBC, Haribo said it is taking the incident very seriously and is investigating the contamination in cooperation with the police.

The company confirmed that only products in the Netherlands are being recalled and that products in other countries remain safe.