Italian Catholic Church reports 118 abuse cases in last 2 years

The Italian Catholic Church reported a rise in abuse cases, with 118 alleged victims in 2023 and 2024, according to new national data released on Wednesday by the Italian Bishops' Conference.

Most of the victims were male minors, with nearly one-third aged 10 to 14, marking a shift from previous years when the 15 to 18 age group dominated, the report said.

The church reported 69 cases in 2024, linking 67 alleged perpetrators: 44 clerics, 15 members of religious orders, and eight laypeople.

The average age of suspects has risen to 50, up from 43 in 2022.

For comparison, there were 89 alleged victims in 2020 to 2021 and 54 in 2022.

Despite the rise, the report notes the increase may reflect greater willingness to come forward and report previously hidden incidents.

"But it must nonetheless be reported as a wound still present in the ecclesial and social life of the Christian community," it added.

In the 98-page report, church leaders said they remain committed to strengthening training, transparency, and collaboration with civil authorities to address ongoing challenges.

This marks the third major survey by the Italian Catholic Church focused on sexual abuse, part of a broader effort to confront a crisis that has shaken the global Catholic community.





