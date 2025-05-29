Canada’s Manitoba issues state of emergency as wildfires escalate

The Canadian province of Manitoba declared a state of emergency late Wednesday in response to several rapidly spreading wildfires.

"With the wildfires in northern Manitoba intensifying, our government has triggered a provincewide state of emergency to help us through this crisis," Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told a news conference.

"The safety of Manitobans is, and will always be, our number one priority."

The state of emergency is initially in effect for 30 days, and could be extended if necessary, according to a statement.

Besides, the city of Flin Flon and the communities of First Nations of Pimicikimak and Mathias Colomb were issued mandatory evacuation orders.

"This is the largest evacuation in many Manitobans' living memory and this will require significant resources and co-operation from all levels of government," said Kinew. "I have spoken with the prime minister and we have asked for the support of the Canadian Armed Forces in transporting evacuees. There are hundreds of people who are mobilized to get you to safety and provide help. This is what Manitobans do, and we will get through this."





