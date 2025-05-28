Athens taxi drivers begin 48-hour strike over industry demands

Taxi drivers in Athens launched a 48-hour strike on Wednesday, protesting over unresolved industry concerns and calling for government action.

The strike was organized by the Attica Region Taxi Drivers' Union, which said the move followed a lack of response from Alternate Transport Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis to repeated dialogue requests.

Key demands include reversing a planned policy that mandates all new taxis registered from Jan. 1, 2026, be zero-emission vehicles. The union is also calling for stricter enforcement and penalties against illegal "pirate" taxis, subsidized fuel support, and fare increases in line with recent hikes to the minimum wage.