Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles central Philippines

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the Philippines on Tuesday, with strong tremors felt across Quezon province and in the capital Manila.

According to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake occurred at 12.17 pm local time (0417GMT), with its epicenter located in the municipality of General Nakar, Quezon, at a shallow depth of six kilometers.

While the tremors were widely felt, including in parts of Metro Manila, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties at the time of publication, according to the daily Phil Star.





