Suspected gas blast destroys UK home, 3 injured

A house has been destroyed in a suspected gas explosion in Yate, England, near Bristol, with three people taken to hospital and dozens of residents evacuated.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Lancaster Road on Tuesday morning, where dramatic footage shared online showed black smoke and flames pouring from a residential property.

Around 40 people were evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution. Those injured were taken to hospital, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Wales & West Utilities confirmed they are assisting with the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Austen Shopland, the local Wales & West utilities emergency service manager, said: "We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Lancaster Road area of Yate in Bristol this morning and immediately sent a team of engineers.

"On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe-as we do on all incidents of this nature.

"We do not yet know the cause of the explosion, and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work."

The scene remains cordoned off as investigations continue.





