Restaurant fire kills at least 22 in China

At least 22 people were killed while three others were injured due to a fire at a restaurant in China, state media reported.

The incident was reported at around 12.25 pm (0425GMT) in the Liaoyang city of the northeastern Liaoning province, Xinhua News reported.

President Xi Jinping urged authorities to make "all-out efforts to treat the people" who were injured due to the fire.