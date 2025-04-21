Lyrid meteor shower peaks April 22: A spectacular sky show

The annual Lyrid meteor shower, set to peak in April, is preparing to offer sky enthusiasts a visual spectacle. According to the Royal Astronomical Society, the Lyrids can be observed until April 25. In Türkiye, the meteor shower can be seen with the naked eye.

The most intense viewing period will be early in the morning on Tuesday, April 22. Between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m., an average of 15 meteors per hour can be seen, especially just before dawn.

No telescope is needed to observe the shower, but it's best to find a dark, clear area away from artificial lights. Rural areas, far from city lights, are ideal for such observations.

Dr. Robert Massey, Deputy Director of the Royal Astronomical Society, explained, "During the Lyrid meteor shower, we see brief streaks of light across the sky, commonly known as shooting stars."

A 2700-YEAR-OLD SKY TRADITION

The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the oldest meteor showers observed, believed to have been recorded as early as 687 B.C. The shower is named after the Lyra constellation, where the meteors appear to originate.

SOURCE OF THE METEORS: THE THATCHER COMET

The Lyrids are caused by Earth passing through dust and debris left by the C/1861 G1 Thatcher comet. As these particles burn up in Earth's atmosphere, they create bright streaks across the sky.

Dr. Shyam Balaji, a physicist from King's College London, noted, "Lyrid meteors are typically fast and bright, and some leave streaks that last several seconds."

HOW TO OBSERVE

Observers should look toward the northeast to find Vega, the brightest star in the Lyra constellation. Since meteors can appear across the sky, a wide viewing area is recommended.

TEMPERATURE WARNING: IT MAY BE CHILLY

Dr. Greg Brown from the Royal Greenwich Observatory advised, "Choose a wide, open area away from city lights for the best view. You can comfortably watch while lying on a lounge chair, but don't forget to wear warm clothes, as it can still be chilly in the early morning."

OTHER METEOR SHOWERS TO WATCH THIS YEAR

Eta Aquarids (April 19 - May 28): Peak on May 5

Delta Aquarids (July 12 - August 23)

Perseids (July 17 - August 24): The most intense, with up to 150 meteors per hour

Geminids (December 4 - December 20): Known for colorful light trails

According to scientists, these sky events not only shed light on the universe's past but also offer unique opportunities to connect with nature.