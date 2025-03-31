Mars mystery: Perseverance rover discovers unusual rock formation

NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered an interesting rock on Mars, unlike any formation seen before. Named "St. Pauls Bay," this rock was found at the foot of Witch Hazel Hill, located in the circle of Jezero Crater.

Scientists have not yet determined how this structure, composed of hundreds of small, dark gray spheres, was formed. While these types of crystal mineral clusters, known as botryoidal formations, are common on Earth, the formation process on Mars may be different.

Some researchers suggest that these spherical formations could occur as a result of the rapid cooling of molten rocks. This could occur during a meteorite impact or as a result of volcanic activity. Small spheres previously discovered on Mars, called "blueberries," were formed by the combination of hematite-rich minerals in the presence of water. Similarly, "popcorn"-like rocks discovered in Jezero Crater are thought to have formed as a result of contact with water.

However, it is not currently possible to determine how St. Pauls Bay was formed. Scientists think this rock is a "drift rock" that may have moved away from its original location. Not knowing where the rock came from causes important data about the formation process to be missing.

Observations from Mars orbit revealed the presence of a dark-colored rock layer in a nearby area. Scientists speculate that St. Pauls Bay may have broken off from this layer. The Perseverance team is expected to move closer to this area and conduct detailed examinations.







