New Amazon highway raises environmental concerns

A new four-lane highway is being built through protected sections of the Amazon rainforest to facilitate transportation for the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil.

While officials describe the project as "sustainable," local residents and environmentalists are concerned about the environmental impact of the construction in this ecologically sensitive area.

The highway construction has led to deforestation, affecting local livelihoods and wildlife.

Claudio Verequete, a local resident, claims he lost his income from acai harvesting due to the project, and nearby scientists warn of negative consequences for the ecosystem.

Despite these concerns, government officials defend the project, highlighting its modernization goals for Belem and its features, such as wildlife crossings and solar-powered lighting. However, many worry about long-term deforestation and the potential environmental toll of hosting large summits like COP30.