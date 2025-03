The World Health Organization chief called Monday on Washington to "reconsider" its sharp cuts to aid going towards global health, warning that the sudden halt threatened millions of lives.

"We ask the US to reconsider its support for global health," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, saying that disruptions to global HIV programmes alone "could undo 20 years of progress, leading to more than 10 million additional cases of HIV and three million HIV related deaths".