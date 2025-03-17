Syria, Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, strengthen border coordination

Syria's Defense Ministry said Monday that it has reached an agreement with its Lebanese counterpart to implement a ceasefire along the border and enhance coordination and cooperation.

The ministry's statement was reported by Syria's state-run SANA news agency, citing its media office.

The announcement came after Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met in Brussels on Monday, agreeing to maintain communications "to uphold both countries' sovereignty and prevent further deterioration along the border."

Syria's Defense Ministry confirmed that the agreement includes a ceasefire and increased cooperation but provided no further details.

The announcement followed escalating tensions after Syria's Defense Ministry accused Lebanon's Hezbollah group on Sunday of abducting and killing three Syrian soldiers near the border with Lebanon. Hezbollah denied the accusation.

The ministry vowed that it would take "all necessary measures" in response to the "dangerous escalation."

Meanwhile, Lebanon's army said Monday that the Hermel border area of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali had come under shelling from the Syrian side. In response, Lebanese military units returned fire at the sources of the attack.

The Lebanese military added that discussions between its leadership and Syrian authorities were ongoing to restore calm and stabilize the border region.

On Monday morning, the Lebanese army announced that it had coordinated with Syrian authorities to secure the border and maintain stability, handing over three bodies to Syria.

Syria's government aims to tighten security and reinforce control over its borders, including with Lebanon, targeting drug smugglers and remnants of the former regime stirring unrest.

The Lebanon-Syria border, spanning 375 kilometers (233 miles), features rugged terrain with no clear demarcation in many areas. While six official border crossings exist, the region remains porous, with frequent activity at unauthorized routes.

Hezbollah had maintained strong ties with the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who ruled from 2000 to 2024.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.