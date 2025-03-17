Israeli army ‘in worst position’ to confront Hamas - source

The Israeli army is in "its worst position" to confront Hamas as the Palestinian group continues to rebuild itself amid a Gaza ceasefire deal, an Israeli military source said on Monday.

"The Israeli army has not conducted any effective combat operations for about two weeks, allowing Hamas to bolster its military capabilities in preparation for a new round of fighting," the public broadcaster KAN quoted the source as saying.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing Israel's brutal military campaign that has killed more than 48,500 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement ended in early March, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to enter negotiations for the second phase of the deal. Instead, he wants to extend the first phase of the agreement.

Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

"Continuing the ceasefire without releasing the Israeli captives does not alleviate their suffering, but rather gives Hamas time to arm itself and prepare for the next battle," the source said.

"How can we possibly sit idly by and let Hamas accumulate its forces and capabilities to use against the Israeli army in any future ground offensive?"

According to KAN, any large-scale military operation to weaken Hamas will require a massive ground invasion, which could require the renewed call-up of tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.