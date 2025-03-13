Tanzania aims to revive white rhinos

The first rhino emerged cautiously, its massive frame moving into the golden grass of Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater. It sniffed the air, ears flicking, then took a slow step forward.

Moments later, the others followed, a cloud of dust rising around their legs as they emerged from the metal cage. South African rangers-burly men clad in khaki shorts and scuffed safari boots-watched in silence.

One by one, the rhinos vanished into the acacia-dotted wilderness. Nearby, Ngorongoro park rangers, dressed in olive-green fatigues with rifles slung over their shoulders, observed closely.

For the first time in decades, white rhinos were stepping onto Tanzanian soil, a land where they had long vanished. Across the country, television viewers watched in awe as footage captured a historic moment, one that conservationists had spent years fighting for-after nearly half a century, white rhinos had returned to Tanzania.





- A HISTORIC TRANSLOCATION

A total of 18 white rhinos from South Africa's Munywana Conservancy have arrived in Tanzania, marking the first step in an ambitious plan to rebuild a sustainable population.

Coordinated by Tanzania's Natural Resources and Tourism Ministry, the initiative aims to restore a species that once roamed Ngorongoro's plains before poaching drove it to the brink of extinction.

"This is a historic decision for white rhino conservation. It's an important step toward bringing back a species that had completely disappeared," said Iddi Lipande, a wildlife veterinary scientist at the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute.

"Their presence will help balance the ecosystem and certainly attract more tourists."

Pindi Chana, Tanzania's natural resources and tourism minister, stood nearby, watching as the rhinos descended from their transport cages.

"We are grateful to reintroduce this rare species," she told Anadolu.

"When they disappeared, something fundamental was lost. Their return adds immense ecological value."

Chana, a lawyer-turned-conservationist and one of Tanzania's leading voices in wildlife protection, emphasized the crucial role that white rhinos play in shaping the landscape.

"I call them nature's landscapers," she said, watching the newly arrived rhinos graze. "They keep the grass short, prevent bush encroachment, and create space for other herbivores. Without them, the ecosystem changes in ways we can't even imagine."





- FALL OF TANZANIA'S WHITE RHINOS

White rhinos once thrived in Tanzania's vast grasslands, sharing the landscape with elephants, lions, giraffes, and black rhinos.

In the 1980s, rampant poaching decimated their population, with armed gangs tracking the animals for days, killing them with automatic rifles and hacking off their horns.

"We lost them because wildlife authorities didn't do enough to protect them," said Alfan Rija, a professor of ecology at Tanzania's Sokoine University. "For years, officials have been working on reintroducing this species, but they faced logistical hurdles. I'm glad they've finally made it happen."

The illegal demand for rhino horn-prized in Asian markets for its supposed medicinal properties-fueled a black-market trade that devastated Africa's rhino populations. Unlike the elusive black rhino, white rhinos prefer open grasslands, making them easier targets for poachers.

By the time Tanzanian authorities realized the full extent of the crisis, it was too late. The last known white rhinos in the country had disappeared. Conservation efforts then shifted toward protecting the few remaining black rhinos, which continue to survive in small numbers in Ngorongoro and the Serengeti plains.





- SECOND CHANCE FOR WHITE RHINOS

The recent translocation of white rhinos to Ngorongoro is part of a larger initiative to introduce 36 individuals over time. The project is a collaboration between Tanzanian authorities, the South African conservation group &Beyond, and the Munywana Conservancy.

The rhinos were flown from South Africa and placed in secure enclosures, known as bomas, to acclimate before their full release. Each animal has been fitted with high-tech tracking devices to monitor its movements and ensure its safety.

"The Ngorongoro Crater offers an ideal habitat for these rhinos," said Dale Wepener, a conservation manager from Munywana. "It has abundant grazing, permanent water sources, and one of the strongest anti-poaching units in Africa."

However, the move has sparked debate. Some conservationists argue that Ngorongoro was never part of the white rhino's historical range and that introducing them there is a form of "assisted colonization."

Others counter that white rhinos face unabated poaching in their native southern Africa, making relocation necessary for their survival.

"We have to think beyond borders," Rija told Anadolu. "This is about ensuring the survival of the species, not just preserving them in their original range."





- PROTECTING THE NEWCOMERS

While Tanzania has had success in protecting black rhinos, security for white rhinos, which thrive in open plains, requires a different strategy.

"We're treating this as a high-risk operation," said Kassimu Nyaki, a senior public relations officer with the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority.

"We've expanded our surveillance network, increased ranger patrols, and deployed modern technology for monitoring to ensure these animals remain safe."

Chana reinforced the government's commitment to keeping the rhinos safe. "We need stronger law enforcement and better community engagement to ensure local people benefit from conservation," said the minister.

"If the communities around these parks see the value of these animals, they will help protect them."





- ECONOMIC AND ECOLOGICAL IMPACT

Beyond conservation, the return of white rhinos carries significant economic implications.

Tanzania's tourism industry, still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, relies heavily on wildlife safaris, and adding white rhinos to the country's big-game attractions could enhance its global appeal.

"When tourists come to Tanzania, they want to see the 'Big Five'-lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, and rhino," said safari operator Angela Mlay. "With white rhinos back, we can offer them the full experience."

For Chana, the connection between conservation and economic growth is clear.

"Tourists come from all over the world to experience Tanzania's incredible biodiversity, especially in UNESCO World Heritage sites like Ngorongoro," she said.

"Bringing back white rhinos enriches that experience and strengthens our reputation as a premier wildlife destination."

For now, the newly arrived rhinos remain under close watch, their future uncertain. More are expected to follow, with hopes of establishing a self-sustaining breeding population.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," said Wepener. "Success will depend on constant monitoring, strong anti-poaching efforts, and long-term commitment."

Chana, gazing out at the landscape, emphasized the burden of responsibility: "This is a new chapter for Tanzania. The white rhinos are back where they belong, and we will not fail them this time."





