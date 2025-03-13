Shoplifting, retail staff abuse skyrocket across UK, study shows

Nearly a quarter of Britons have witnessed shoplifting or seen retail workers subjected to physical or verbal abuse over the past year as criminals grow "bolder and more aggressive," according to a new survey.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), in partnership with market research firm Opinium, found that 24% of respondents had observed shoplifting, while 23% had witnessed incidents of abuse toward retail workers.

The findings highlight a sharp rise in retail crime, with 55,000 thefts occurring daily and incidents of violence and abuse rising 50% last year.

The number of violent incidents hit the highest rate on record, with an average of more than 2,000 incidents a day, including 70 involving a weapon.

Nottingham in the East Midlands emerged as a UK hotspot for retail crime, with 32% of residents reporting incidents of shoplifting.

London followed closely behind with 29%, while cities like Southampton, Leeds, and Manchester also saw higher-than-average crime rates.

In contrast, Liverpool, Brighton, and Sheffield reported lower levels of shop theft than other major cities.

The BRC's crime survey, released in January, revealed that the total cost of theft now sits at £2.2 billion ($2.85 billion) per year.

Retailers believe the surge in shoplifting can be partly attributed to the financial strain on households, driven by inflation. But they also point to organized gangs systematically targeting stores across the country.

The situation has worsened since a 2014 law change in England and Wales, under which those caught stealing goods worth less than £200 typically avoid prison sentences or face a maximum six-month custodial term.

Retailers argue that reduced staff numbers driven by cost-cutting measures and the increased use of self-service checkouts have made stores more vulnerable to criminal activity.





