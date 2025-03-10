Man dies in Berlin after rubbish container emptied into garbage truck

A man who had apparently spent the night in a large rubbish container in Berlin died early Monday morning after it was emptied into a garbage truck, authorities said.



According to a fire department spokesman, the man became trapped in the truck's opening. Emergency services were alerted at 6:50 am (0550 GMT), but he was already dead by the time firefighters arrived. Rescuers had to cut holes in the truck to recover his body.



The exact circumstances of the incident, which occurred in Berlin's central Mitte district, remain unclear. The man's identity has not yet been determined.



