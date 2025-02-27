Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at their home in New Mexico

Oscar-winning American actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog have been found dead on Wednesday afternoon at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to BBC.

"We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor," BBC quoted a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office as saying.

Hackman, whose career spanned over six decades, earned two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performances.

Renowned actor Gene Hackman took on over 100 roles, including his iconic portrayal of Lex Luthor in the Superman films of the 1970s and 1980s.

Hackman won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and Best Supporting Actor for Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven (1992).

He also earned Oscar nominations for Bonnie and Clyde (1967), I Never Sang for My Father (1970), and Mississippi Burning (1988).

Hackman starred in Runaway Jury, Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation, and Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums.

His last film role was as Monroe Cole in Welcome to Mooseport (2004).

Born in California in 1930, he enlisted in the army at 16 by lying about his age and served for four and a half years. After briefly living in New York post-military, he pursued acting, joining the Pasadena Playhouse in California, where he befriended a young Dustin Hoffman.

Hackman rose to fame in the 1970s, establishing himself as a leading man with his portrayal of New York City detective Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle in The French Connection. He became a prominent figure in Hollywood, appearing in major films like the 1972 disaster thriller The Poseidon Adventure.

In 2008, he said: "I haven't held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I'm not going to act any longer." While acknowledging that he had been advised not to make such statements in case "some real wonderful part comes up," he said: "I really don't want to do it any longer."

Instead, he shifted his focus to writing novels, saying, "I was trained to be an actor, not a star. I was trained to play roles, not to deal with fame and agents and lawyers and the press."

Reflecting on seeing himself on screen, he said: "It really costs me a lot emotionally to watch myself on-screen. I think of myself, and feel like I'm quite young, and then I look at this old man with the baggy chins and the tired eyes and the receding hairline and all that."