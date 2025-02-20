Glacier melting accelerates,posing threat to rising sea levels

The rate of glacier melting around the world has significantly increased in the past decade. Scientists have warned that in the coming years, the melting could accelerate faster than expected, leading to rising sea levels.

Professor Michael Zemp from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, stated, "The findings are shocking but not surprising. Global temperatures are rising due to greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, and this accelerates glacier loss."

GLACIER MELTING THREATENS GLOBAL SEA LEVELS

An international research team found that glacier loss between 2012-2023 increased by 36% compared to 2000-2011. On average, 273 billion tons of ice are lost each year. The study, coordinated by the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS), combined field and satellite measurements to assess global glacier melt. The findings suggest a faster rate of glacier loss than the latest projections from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Zemp added, "Glacier loss is expected to be faster than anticipated this century. This means that sea levels could rise more than previously predicted."

SOME GLACIERS MAY NOT SURVIVE THIS CENTURY

According to the study, about 5% of global glacier volume has been lost since 2000, though this loss varies by region. In Antarctica, only 2% of glaciers have melted, whereas in the European Alps, the rate is as high as 40%. Experts emphasize that smaller glaciers are melting faster, and many could disappear by the end of this century.

Glaciers are the second-largest contributor to global sea level rise. Since 2000, glacier melting has caused sea levels to rise by approximately 2 centimeters. Scientists warn that this increase could expose four million people living in coastal areas worldwide to flood risks.

SCIENTISTS WARN: GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS MUST BE REDUCED

While smaller glaciers have so far had the most significant impact on sea levels, scientists believe that if the massive ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica follow the same trend, it could have serious global consequences.

Professor Martin Siegert from the University of Exeter stated, "Ice sheets are losing more mass than ever before. They are melting six times faster than 30 years ago. If this trend accelerates, we would no longer talk about centimeters, but about sea levels rising by meters."

In January, the United Nations described glacier preservation as a "survival strategy" for the planet's future.

Professor Zemp concluded, "If we want to stop glacier loss, we must reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It's both a simple and complex solution. Limiting global temperature increases by each decimal degree will save us money, lives, and help avoid problems."