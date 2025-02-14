Scientists confirm discovery of potentially habitable exoplanet HD 20794 d

Astronomers have confirmed the existence of an exoplanet, HD 20794 d, located just 20 light-years away from the Solar System. This planet has a mass approximately six times that of Earth and orbits in a habitable zone where liquid water could exist on its surface.

HD 20794 d orbits a star similar to the Sun but slightly smaller and older. The star's mature phase suggests that the planet's orbit may have stabilized, making HD 20794 d potentially habitable.

Oxford University astrophysicist Michael Cretignier stated, "I am thrilled to confirm the planet's existence. The initial signal was weak, making it difficult to be certain. However, being only 20 light years away offers a promising opportunity for future space missions to observe it."

Located within the habitable zone, HD 20794 d's orbit takes about 648 days, mainly within this region. However, its elliptical orbit could cause the planet to move away from the star at times, significantly lowering surface temperatures.

The planet's structure remains uncertain. Scientists have not yet precisely measured the planet's radius, making its density and composition unclear. If the planet's radius is smaller, it may be a rocky "Super-Earth," but if larger, it could be a "Mini-Neptune" with dense gas layers.

These uncertainties make it difficult to conclusively determine the planet's habitability. However, astronomers hope that future observations will help them better understand its atmosphere and surface conditions.

Cretignier added, "My job is to explore these unknown worlds, but I'm eager to see what other scientists will discover, especially about this planet's orbit and its potential to be Earth-like."

The scientific paper on this discovery was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.