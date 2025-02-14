9 killed as blast targets coal miners in Pakistan

At least nine people were killed in an explosion targeting a van carrying coal miners in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Shahrag area of Harnai district in the Balochistan province, in which nine laborers were killed while six others were injured, said Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

It added that an improvised explosive device was likely planted on the road, which detonated near the vehicle that was carrying the coal miners.

The health condition of some wounded laborers remained "critical."

The Shahrag area is home to coal mines, and the region has seen several such blasts recently.