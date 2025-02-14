9 killed as blast targets coal miners in Pakistan

 Contact Us
At least nine coal miners were killed and six others injured in an explosion targeting their van in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday. The blast, believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, occurred in the Shahrag area, where coal mines are located.

Published February 14,2025
At least nine people were killed in an explosion targeting a van carrying coal miners in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Shahrag area of Harnai district in the Balochistan province, in which nine laborers were killed while six others were injured, said Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

It added that an improvised explosive device was likely planted on the road, which detonated near the vehicle that was carrying the coal miners.

The health condition of some wounded laborers remained "critical."

The Shahrag area is home to coal mines, and the region has seen several such blasts recently.