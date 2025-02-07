A new species of fungus has been discovered in Northern Ireland, inhabiting the body of a spider in a way reminiscent of horror films.

The rare Metellina merianae cave spider, found by BBC's Winterwatch documentary team, had its body covered in coral-like protrusions. The sample was sent to a team led by mycologist Harry Evans from the International Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience.

Scientists determined the fungus to be a new species and named it Gibellula attenboroughii in honor of naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

The fungus has been observed altering spider behavior, as infected individuals are drawn to cave ceilings, a phenomenon similar to "zombie" behavior in ants infected by the Ophiocordyceps fungus in Brazil's Atlantic rainforests.

Genetic analysis revealed that the fungus takes different forms depending on its environment, with some resembling column-like structures in the lack of airflow within the powder magazine.

Researchers suggest that other undiscovered species of this fungus may await discovery in the British Isles.