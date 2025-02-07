PARIS PROSECUTORS PROBING MUSKS X OVER ALLEGED ALGORITHMIC DISTORTIONS

Paris prosecutors have opened a probe into Elon Musk's X social media platform over alleged algorithmic distortions, Franceinfo reports on Friday, citing the prosecutors' office.

The investigation was opened after centrist Ensemble Pour La Republique (EPR) MP Eric Bothorel reported on Jan. 12 that X was using biased algorithms, Franceinfo said.

The algorithms are "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system. The magistrates and specialised assistants from the cybercrime unit are analysing it and carrying out initial technical checks", Franceinfo cited the Paris public prosecutor's office as saying.

"I sent a letter to the cyber J3 prosecutor's office on this subject on Jan. 12", Bothorel wrote on X.







