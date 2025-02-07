Dozens of countries condemn US sanctions on ICC

US President Donald Trump's decision to sanction the International Criminal Court increases the "risk of impunity" for serious crimes, 79 parties to the global tribunal said in a joint statement Friday.

"Such measures increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law, which is crucial for promoting global order and security," said the joint statement, led by Slovenia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Sierra Leone and Vanuatu.

They were joined by dozens of other nations, including Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Bangladesh.

"Today, the Court is facing unprecedented challenges," the statement warned, after Trump on Tuesday ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

"Sanctions could jeopardize the confidentiality of sensitive information and the safety of those involved, including victims, witnesses, and Court officials, many of whom are our nationals," it said.

"As strong supporters of the ICC, we regret any attempts to undermine the Court's independence, integrity and impartiality," it added.







