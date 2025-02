News World Erdoğan, Macron discuss bilateral ties, global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral ties, regional, and global issues in a phone call, according to presidential sources.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published February 07,2025

