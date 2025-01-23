People with ADHD have shorter life expectancy, study shows

Adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a shorter life expectancy and a higher risk of mental health problems, according to a newly published study on Thursday.

The research, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, found that men with ADHD lost an average of 6.78 years of life, while women lost an average of 8.64 years when compared to those without ADHD.

The World Health Organization defines ADHD as a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that has a direct negative impact on academic, occupational, or social functioning, with a level that exceeds the limits of normal variation expected for age and intellectual functioning.

The study, the first of its kind to look at life expectancy and ADHD in the UK population, found that adults with ADHD have an average poorer educational and employment outcomes, worse physical and mental health, and are more likely to die prematurely.

It was discovered that men with diagnosed ADHD have a life expectancy reduction of four and a half years to nine years, whereas women have a reduction of six and a half years to 11 years.

Senior author Josh Stott expressed concern that some adults diagnosed with ADHD are living shorter lives than they should.

He said people suffering from ADHD often lack support and are more likely to experience "stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem."

Nearly 3% of adults have attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, with the majority remaining undiagnosed in the UK, according to the study.