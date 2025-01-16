'Twin Peaks' creator and filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78

David Lynch, the American filmmaker, writer and artist who scored best director Oscar nominations for "Blue Velvet," "The Elephant Man" and "Mulholland Drive" and co-created the groundbreaking TV series "Twin Peaks," has died at age 76, his family said on Thursday.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," a statement on Lynch's Facebook page said. "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"



































