7 KILLED IN PRISON RIOT IN MEXICOS TABASCO STATE

A prison riot in the Mexican state of Tabasco left seven inmates dead and several injured, local reports said Thursday.

The unrest occurred at the Social Reinsertion Center (CREST) in Villahermosa, Tabasco.

Víctor Hugo Chavez Martinez, head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, said violence broke out due to the transfer of two inmates, prompting police to conduct an operation to restore order.

Inmates set fire to furniture and trash in the prison courtyards.

Authorities seized a large number of weapons, cutting tools and explosive materials during the operation.

News of the riot drew families of inmates to the prison, where they gathered outside seeking information about their loved ones.