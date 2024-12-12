Experts warn climate change threatens soil health and agriculture

Experts warn that with climate change seriously affecting the soil, transformations are expected in the coming years as global warming continues. Climate change, global warming, and drought are considered global issues, and in recent years, they have become major threats to the soil.

On World Soil Day, experts evaluated the impacts of global warming and climate change on the soil.

Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Toros, a faculty member at Istanbul Technical University's Department of Meteorology Engineering, stated that the continuous warming of the Earth, caused by greenhouse gases, is affecting rainfall patterns, which in turn impacts the soil.

Toros noted that the negative effects of global warming are already visible, with challenges such as glacial melting, increasing droughts, extreme rainfall, and rising sea levels. "One of the changes we are witnessing is the warming of the soil. Soil is life because we grow all our food in it. For plants to grow, they need sunlight, which we have in abundance, but they also need water," he explained.

Toros emphasized that with changes in rainfall patterns, the moisture content in the soil also changes. "As soil moisture decreases, the conditions for plant growth deteriorate, putting plants at a disadvantage. This, of course, is compounded by rising temperatures. A one-degree increase in water temperature results in a 7% increase in evaporation," he added.

Toros also stated that Türkiye has an average annual rainfall potential of 450 billion cubic meters, which fluctuates between 350 billion and 550 billion cubic meters in different years. He pointed out that this rainfall is not being fully utilized, with only a fraction being used effectively.

Toros highlighted the importance of rainwater harvesting techniques, where rainwater is collected and stored rather than flowing away. "By using water more efficiently, especially by supplying plants with just the water they need, we can avoid major risks in the coming years," he concluded.

CLIMATE CHANGE: ONE OF THE BIGGEST ENVIRONMENTAL CHALLENGES IN RECENT YEARS

Dr. Tuğçe Ağba Sevencan, a faculty member at Üsküdar University's Health Services Vocational School, also emphasized that climate change is one of the biggest environmental issues of recent years, directly or indirectly affecting human life.

Sevencan explained that global warming and climate change have serious effects on the soil, with warming leading to changes in soil forms, cycles, and transformations. "As the evaporated air condenses and returns as rainfall, this leads to climate shifts, which directly impact vegetation, biodiversity, and the food we consume," she said.

Sevencan predicted that in the coming years, many changes will threaten agricultural products and the entire plant flora, which may lead to food shortages or transformations in food sources. "We expect changes in locally grown vegetables and crops, which could bring about food scarcity or shifts in the food supply," she added.

ACTIONS EVERYONE CAN TAKE

Sevencan pointed out that soil layers do not benefit from every rainfall, as climate change and global warming have led to shorter, more intense rainfall. "As a result, the soil can't fully benefit from these rains. While the top layers may appear wet or irrigated, deeper layers often experience deterioration," she explained.

She emphasized that everyone has a role in preventing the negative effects of global warming and climate change on soil. "Although we may see it as a direct result of climate change, there are preventive measures we can take. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, cutting down on chemicals, and nourishing the soil with beneficial products are important steps. Alternatives such as composting and different fertilizers can help us maintain soil health," she concluded.