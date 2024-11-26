Oldest known alphabet discovered in Ancient Syrian tombs

Scientists have determined that the inscriptions found on clay cylinders excavated from ancient tombs belong to the known oldest alphabet in human history. According to Science Daily, researchers conducted archaeological excavations at ancient tombs in Umm-el Marra, one of Syria's oldest urban centers.

The researchers uncovered tombs dating back to the Early Bronze Age, finding gold and silver jewelry, 6 skeletons, cooking vessels, pottery, and spearheads, along with 4 clay cylinders the size of a finger, inscribed with writing.

Glenn Schwartz, an archaeology professor at Johns Hopkins University and a member of the excavation team, stated that the inscriptions, dated to around 2400 BCE through radiocarbon dating, were found to be 500 years older than other known alphabetic systems. He explained that this discovery would challenge the belief that the alphabet was invented in Egypt or its surroundings after 1900 BCE.

Schwartz suggested that the inscriptions on the discovered cylinders may provide answers about the origins and ownership of the objects found in the tomb, but cautioned that without a way to translate the writing, they can only speculate.