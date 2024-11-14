NEW STUDY SHEDS LIGHT ON SUNS POLAR CYCLES DRIVEN BY MAGNETIC FIELDS

Researchers from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) under the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) have simulated the cyclical movements (polar vortices) occurring at the Sun's poles using computer models.

These new simulations suggest that the Sun's polar cycles are driven by strong magnetic fields, a significant difference compared to tornadoes on Earth, which are fueled by temperature differences in the atmosphere.

Senior scientist Mausumi Dikpati, the lead author of the study, explained, "No one can say for certain what exactly happens at the Sun's poles," noting that the new research provides clues about what we may encounter when we have the opportunity to observe the Sun's polar regions directly.

The researchers found that these polar cycles form around 55 degrees latitude and move toward the poles. The Sun's magnetic field has opposite poles compared to the regions where these cycles occur, which causes the magnetic field to reverse when the cycles reach the poles during the Sun's 11-year activity cycle (solar maximum).

Scientists believe it would be beneficial to conduct a space mission to observe the Sun's polar regions from different angles to learn more about the formation and development of these cycles. However, such observations must wait until after the solar maximum phase, making precise timing crucial.

The findings of the research were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on November 11.