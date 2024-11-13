2024 Leonid meteor shower peaks November 17

The Leonid meteor shower could put on a surprise display in 2024. Peaking on November 17, the shower may be more intense due to the effects of old dust clouds, though the full moon could hinder visibility.

This week offers a great opportunity to watch the Leonids, which every 33 years deliver a bright display known as the "lion's roar." The last major show took place in 1998 over Kuwait, with meteors lighting up the dawn sky like flashes.

2024 LEONID METEOR SHOWER PEAK

The peak of the Leonid shower in 2024 will occur early on Sunday, November 17, around 4:00 AM UTC. The expected maximum meteor rate is 15-20 meteors per hour, particularly visible during the early morning hours in Europe.

This year, Earth is also expected to pass through ancient dust clouds from the Leonids, which could lead to additional meteor displays. According to Jérémie Vaubaillon from the Paris Observatory, Earth may encounter three different dust clouds left by the 55P/Tempel-Tuttle comet. These encounters could trigger extra meteor showers.



METEOR SHOWER OR STORM?

Every 33 years, the Leonids produce a spectacular meteor storm. The last major storm occurred in 1966 in the United States, with rates reaching 150,000 meteors per hour. This extraordinary rate means you could see multiple meteors every second.

TIPS FOR WATCHING THE LEONIDS

The best time to watch meteors is in the early morning hours. Though the meteors appear to radiate from the Leo constellation, you can look 45 to 90 degrees away for better visibility.

Using a wide-angle camera with a tripod for continuous shots is a good idea. Automate your shots with a time interval setting, sit back with a warm drink, and comfortably enjoy the sky's show.

CAN IT BE SEEN FROM TURKIYE ?

The meteor shower is visible from Türkiye as well. The best observation period will be between November 14-17, particularly in the early morning hours in areas with clear skies and low light pollution. However, the full moon on November 15 may affect the visibility of the meteors due to moonlight.