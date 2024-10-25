Experts clash over regulation of social media platforms

Experts are divided on how to regulate social media platforms. Social media specialist Lorcan Neill stated that the primary aim of these platforms is not to ensure freedom of expression, but to generate profit.

In the fifth part of a report titled "Social Media Companies Clash with National Sovereignties," experts shared their views on how these platforms operate, their goals, and how governments should manage them.

The rapid advancement of technology has fundamentally changed communication and information sharing, leading to widespread use of social media worldwide. Today, social media platforms that provide instant global information are criticized for clashing with national laws and sovereignty rights.

Lorcan Neill from the University of North Carolina noted that regulating social media platforms is one of the complex issues currently on the agenda. He cited the European Union's Digital Services Act, which compels social media platforms to be transparent about how their algorithms work and how they present different content to users. Neill emphasized that the main goal of these platforms is to generate revenue, not to promote global freedom of expression.

Neill pointed out a similar situation in Brazil, recalling that American billionaire Elon Musk opposed the government there. Ultimately, Musk retreated "for commercial purposes" and complied with the Brazilian court's demands, which allowed the platform X to be reinstated in the country. He also mentioned that these platforms, being private companies, use revenue-driven algorithms.

Michael Bossetta, a political scientist and data expert from Lund University in Sweden, highlighted that social media platforms are private companies that will do whatever it takes to profit as long as they do not violate the law. He noted that platforms are required to comply with the laws of the countries in which they operate, which is also applicable to the EU, where companies face fines for non-compliance.

Describing social media platforms as "silent power," Bossetta remarked that they are both invisible and very effective. He explained that it is challenging to understand the filtering methods used to reach users, yet these platforms can showcase content to potentially millions of people. He added that algorithms determine everything, complicating the traceability of content from the original user to the end recipient.

Bossetta pointed out that regulating social media platforms is difficult, stating, "Many government officials do not understand technology. Even many academics do not understand technology. So what should we regulate, how, and even if we decide, how will we do it?"

On the other hand, Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a social media expert from Syracuse University in the U.S., expressed her support for government regulation of social media platforms, stating, "I believe they need government regulations to help create a healthy societal environment. This is necessary for the future of our democracy."

Stromer-Galley also evaluated the period after Musk's acquisition of the X platform, noting that he dismissed the responsible team for content moderation policies. She alleged that Musk, who openly supports Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, intends to "influence elections." She remarked that media companies and executives have previously been involved in political campaigns, with lobbying and campaign activities conducted "behind the scenes." She highlighted that this is legal in the U.S., stating that Musk conducts his political activities openly and transparently compared to other social media executives.